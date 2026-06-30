Soulja Boy is making headlines after suggesting he may launch his own award show following the 2026 BET Awards conversation. The rapper shared his vision for a platform that would recognize artists he believes have been overlooked by major award organizations, including names like NBA YoungBoy, Chief Keef, and Kodak Black. His comments sparked debate online, with some fans agreeing that mainstream award shows often fail to recognize influential artists who have strong cultural impact outside traditional industry circles.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is at the center of speculation after reports surfaced that he could perform at an exclusive Georgetown members-only club co-owned by Donald Trump Jr. According to reports, the private venue has previously hosted performances from artists including Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland. While no official confirmation has been made, the possibility of a 50 Cent appearance has generated plenty of conversation online.

Elsewhere, newly released court documents tied to rapper Pooh Shiesty are attracting attention. The documents reportedly include text messages involving individuals connected to his supervised release arrangements, leading to widespread social media discussion and speculation.

On a brighter note, Netflix has officially renewed the crime drama Nemesis for a second season. The series, created by acclaimed showrunner Courtney A. Kemp of the Power franchise, spent five weeks at No. 1 on the streaming platform. Kemp credited fans for the show’s success and thanked viewers for helping secure another season of the hit drama.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Soulja Boy Sparks Debate, 50 Cent Turns Heads was originally published on kysdc.com