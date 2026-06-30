DMV LOCAL RECAP: New Laws Bring Higher Wages and Gas Prices

Residents across the DMV should prepare for several new laws taking effect on July 1 that could impact everything from their daily commute to their paycheck.

In Maryland, drivers will see an increase at the gas pump as the state’s fuel tax adjusts upward. The gasoline tax will rise to 46.6 cents per gallon, while the diesel tax will increase to 47.5 cents per gallon. State officials say the additional revenue will help fund transportation projects, including road repairs, bridge maintenance, and other infrastructure improvements across the state.

While Maryland drivers may be paying more for fuel, some workers across the region will see a boost in their earnings. In Washington, D.C., the minimum wage will increase from $17.95 to $18.40 per hour. Montgomery County is also raising its minimum wage rates as part of its inflation adjustment policy. Employees at small businesses with 10 or fewer workers will now earn at least $15.95 per hour, with higher rates applying to larger employers.

Virginia is also introducing several notable changes. Beginning July 1, restaurants and food vendors must comply with the state’s expanded ban on Styrofoam food containers. Businesses that fail to meet the requirements could face penalties, although some may qualify for temporary extensions.

The Commonwealth is also expanding tools available to judges in dangerous driving cases. Under the new law, certain repeat reckless drivers convicted of excessive speeding offenses may be required to install speed-limiting technology in their vehicles. The device is designed to prevent drivers from exceeding designated speed thresholds and aims to improve roadway safety.

One highly anticipated Virginia firearms measure will not take effect on July 1. The proposed law restricting certain semi-automatic firearms and large-capacity magazines remains tied up in ongoing legal challenges and court proceedings. With several significant policy changes arriving at once, officials encourage residents to stay informed about the laws that may affect their finances, travel, and daily lives throughout the DMV.

✕

DMV LOCAL RECAP: New Laws Bring Higher Wages and Gas Prices was originally published on kysdc.com