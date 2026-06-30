Ben Simmons Plans Return To The NBA

Sarah Stier

In 2016, the Philadelphia 76ers made Ben Simmons their No. 1 pick.

It was a decision the team came to regret as the 6-foot-10 guard struggled with injuries and his adjustment to the league. He sat out his rookie season due to a foot injury, but came back and won Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Despite that accolade and three All-Star selections, Simmons, 29, ultimately fell short of expectations and demanded a trade.

He was ultimately dealt to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden, but the deal didn’t go well for either team. Harden was traded to the Clippers after playing parts of two seasons. Simmons struggled with his confidence and back injuries that led to surgery, missing multiple games over the next few seasons.

But the narrative established when he had a horrific free-throw shooting day and elected to pass in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018 was that he was incapable of playing under pressure.

He last played for the Clippers during the 2024-2025 season, taking time off to pursue a career as a professional fisherman.

Now he says he’s ready for a comeback. In an interview with Men’s Health, the unrestricted free agent said he’s open to returning to Philadelphia or to Miami, where the culture the team has established is the attraction. The Heat recently traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’ll team up with Bam Adebayo next season.

In his career, Simmons has averaged 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. A significant upside is his accuracy, as his shooting percentage is 55.8%.

“I plan on getting as strong as I can physically, getting my ass on the court, and then the team realizing that my abilities will be needed,” he told Men’s Health. “I don’t have a plan on where.”

But, he adds, “Maybe I’ll go back to Philly. Miami would be nice. And not because it’s Miami—I like Erik Spoelstra, I like the Heat, I like their organization, I like the culture.”

Simmons Found Success In Professional Fishing

Off the court, Simmons found success by buying a majority interest in the South Florida Sails Angling Club. Though he didn’t fish as part of the team, instead helping spot them, they won a Sport Fishing Championship in May.

“Who would’ve thought we’d be on ESPN for some fishing?” he says.

Ben Simmons Says He is Feeling Better

As far as his career, he’s feeling better after addressing his physical injuries, which included a pinched nerve that affected his glutes and leg, per the Men’s Health story. He says that being hurt affected his game, not a lack of will or desire to play basketball.

“I was injured,“ Simmons said. “So many people speak about confidence. If I was not confident, I would not get on the court again, I would not go to the Clippers, I wouldn’t play in Brooklyn. It’s health. It’s just being healthy.”

Simmons turns 30 in July, but his height and skill set may attract teams in need of a veteran linchpin for their championship goals. He believes he’s ready.

“I think this is just what I’m choosing to do, like, no one’s forcing me. It’s never been about do I love playing basketball? That’s never a question. That’s in my DNA. I think sometimes you get over all the bulls— that comes with it, though.”

You can see reactions to Ben Simmons wanting to run it back below.