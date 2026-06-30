Milagro Gramz’s Request To Delay Paying $75K Judgment To Megan Thee Stallion Denied

Source: JC Olivera/WireImage / JC Olivera/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion got another legal W this week, as blogger Milagro Gramz has been ordered to pay up immediately.

In a decision obtained by Complex on Monday (June 29), Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga denied Gramz’s request to hold off on paying the $75K judgment to Meg in her defamation case until after her appeal.

Last year, Gramz (real name Milagro Elizabeth Cooper) was found liable for teaming up with incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez to harass and defame the Houston rapper. Among other things, Gramz promoted a sexually explicit deepfake video of Megan to her followers.

Earlier this month, Gramz claimed in court that paying the full judgment would overwhelmingly affect her financial security. In court filings, she said she is self-employed and that her income fluctuates month to month.

“I do not possess substantial liquid assets and do not have the financial resources necessary to immediately satisfy the judgment,” she wrote.

In addition, the blogger claimed that the case raises “serious legal questions,” and that she has a good shot at a successful appeal.

Unfortunately for her, the judge didn’t buy it.

In her ruling, Judge Altonaga says that “the Court has no reliable basis to evaluate Defendant’s finances. She says that there was no evidence to prove that Gramz would be in financial distress if she paid the $75K now.

As for Gramz’s appeal, the judge says that she failed to show “any likelihood of success.”

“She merely argues that her appeal concerns ‘significant issues regarding post-trial rulings, the reinstatement of the defamation verdict, and other issues,’ without explaining why those matters are likely to resolve in her favor,”

Judge Altonaga continued. “Even if the Court considered those arguments, Defendant offers merely generalized disagreement with the jury’s verdict and the Court’s post-trial rulings, which is not a showing that she is likely to succeed on appeal.”

Milagro Gramz’s Request To Delay Paying $75K Judgment To Megan Thee Stallion Denied was originally published on hiphopwired.com