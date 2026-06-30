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It's Official! 'Nemesis' Is Coming Back For Season 2 On Netflix

Coltrane's Comeback! 'Nemesis' Returning For Season 2 On Netflix After Breakout Success

Published on June 30, 2026
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  • Passionate fan enthusiasm drove the renewal decision, according to show creators.
  • Season 2 will raise the stakes and answer lingering questions from the first season.
  • Netflix praises the show's creative team and its ability to captivate a global audience.

Netflix is officially bringing Nemesis back for a second season!

Two men in formal attire conversing in a cemetery setting with gravestones and greenery in the background.
Source: Netflix Tudum / Netflix Tudum

The streaming giant announced the renewal of the breakout drama on Monday, confirming that the series from showrunner, creator and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp and co-creator and executive producer Tani Marole will return following a successful first season that drew a passionate fan response.

Kemp credited viewers for helping secure the renewal, saying their enthusiasm made all the difference.

“I feel blessed to get a season two. We thank the fans…it’s because of them — there’s no other reason. It’s them showing up, them talking about it and their huge social media response…We are grateful to Netflix for recognizing the power of our audience and bringing us back for the fans.”

Marole also thanked audiences while teasing that Season 2 will raise the stakes even higher.

“Season two, we’re very grateful to have it… We’re going to make sure those questions get answered — and even more questions are available for you to answer… Make no mistakes, season two is going to be bigger and better.”

Netflix executives echoed that excitement, praising the creative team’s vision and the show’s impact with viewers.

Nne Ebong, Netflix’s vice president of Studio Scripted Series for UCAN, said the response to the series exceeded expectations.

“Courtney and Tani have built something truly special with Nemesis — a show that captivated audiences and never let go. Watching the global response has been extraordinary; this series resonated with fans in a way that was electric and far-reaching. Their vision, craft, and passion are unmatched, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue this journey with them into Season 2.”

The first season follows two men on opposite sides of the law as an expert criminal and a brilliant police detective become locked in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. While packed with explosive action and high-stakes confrontations, the series also explores deeper themes surrounding family, marriage and personal identity.

Season 1 consisted of eight hour-long episodes and featured a cast led by Matthew Law, Y’lan Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, Tre Hale, Domenick Lombardozzi, Jonnie Park, Ariana Guerra, Gabrielle Dennis, Michael Potts, Sophina Brown, Cedric Joe and Jeff Pierre.

While Netflix has confirmed Nemesis will return for Season 2, the streamer has not yet announced a premiere date or revealed additional plot details. Fans can expect more answers to lingering questions—and plenty of new mysteries along the way.

SEE ALSO

Coltrane's Comeback! 'Nemesis' Returning For Season 2 On Netflix After Breakout Success was originally published on bossip.com

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