Keke Palmer Gives An Update On Sean Evans' Spicy Wing Wooing, Says They're Taking Things 'One Wing At A Time'

Keke and Sean have built chemistry over multiple Hot Ones appearances, sparking romance rumors.

Keke confirms they've been spending time together but are not in a serious relationship yet.

The two were recently spotted having dinner together, with Sean appearing 'smitten' by Keke.

Keke Palmer has commented on her relationship with Sean Evans, clarifying what’s really going on between them.

Source: Getty Images

On Tuesday, June 23, the actress commented on her relationship status with the Hot Ones host during an appearance at Cannes Lions. According to Page Six, during Spotify’s Conversations That Channel Culture panel, host Jay Shetty asked Palmer if she was “serious about Sean Evans.”

Keke didn’t dodge the question, like some might have expected. Instead, she spoke highly of Evans and even teased a possible romance.

“Oh, we’re talking about this? First of all, I love Sean Evans. I love Sean. Hey, Sean! That’s my guy,” she began.

When Shetty brought up the viral photos showing the pair dining together in Brooklyn, the I Love Boosters star confirmed they’ve been spending time together, but insisted they’re not rushing into anything.

“We’re hanging out,” she said, adding that they “never know what could arise.” “[We’re] just tak[ing] it day by day, one wing at a time, so to speak,” Keke clarified.

Keke Palmer and Sean Evans first crossed paths in 2017 when she appeared on an episode of Hot Ones. The two reunited for another interview in 2021, further building their on-screen chemistry.

Romance speculation picked up in 2023 when Evans admitted he had a crush on Palmer during an appearance on Chicken Shop Date. At the time, he described her as a “very charming woman.”

Palmer later shared the clip on Instagram and responded by calling him “too kind.”

Their flirtatious dynamic became even more noticeable during Palmer’s third appearance on Hot Ones last year. At one point, she jokingly asked Evans for a “quick smooch,” and the pair shared a kiss on camera. The rumors only intensified in May when the two exchanged playful banter during an episode of Palmer’s Baby, This Is Keke podcast.

The speculation reached a new level when Palmer and Evans were spotted having dinner together on June 12, 2026.

Per reports from TMZ, the actress and the Hot Ones host were spotted having dinner together at Italian restaurant Lucali in Brooklyn on Friday night. According to an eyewitness, Keke and Sean spent over an hour and a half at the upscale restaurant and were completely “locked in” on each other the entire time.

While the singer and the media personality didn’t appear to engage in any PDA, the source went on to tell the outlet that Evans seemed “smitten” by Palmer





Keke Palmer Gives An Update On Sean Evans' Spicy Wing Wooing, Says They're Taking Things 'One Wing At A Time' was originally published on bossip.com