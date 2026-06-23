MoneyBagg Yo Hit With $100 Million Lawsuit From Former Manager

Michael Tullberg

Former manager Sherry Jackson-Floyd has filed a $100 million lawsuit against rapper MoneyBagg Yo, along with Roc Nation and Bread Gang Entertainment, claiming she played a key role in launching the artist’s career and was later cut out of the business.

According to reports, Jackson-Floyd began managing MoneyBagg Yo in 2015 when he was reportedly earning around $2,500 per performance. She alleges that she invested millions of dollars and significant resources into helping build his career, ultimately contributing to his rise in the rap industry.

In the lawsuit, Jackson-Floyd claims that after MoneyBagg Yo signed with Roc Nation, she was pushed aside despite existing management agreements. She alleges that Roc Nation knowingly interfered with those contracts, resulting in financial losses and broken promises.

Attorney Ralph Gibson, who represents Jackson-Floyd, described the case as a contract dispute, stating that Roc Nation was aware of the agreements in place. “It’s intentional interference with contract on the part of Roc Nation because they knew this contract existed,” Gibson said.

Jackson-Floyd further alleges that MoneyBagg Yo agreed to provide her with weekly payments of $5,000, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and one-third of all brand-related revenue. She claims those commitments were never fulfilled and that she has not received the compensation she was promised.

The former manager maintains that her efforts were instrumental in MoneyBagg Yo’s success, alleging that she helped generate more than $3 million for the artist during their working relationship. Gibson echoed that sentiment, arguing that Jackson-Floyd’s contributions were critical to the rapper’s rise in the music industry.

Neither MoneyBagg Yo, Roc Nation, nor Bread Gang Entertainment have publicly responded to the allegations at this time.