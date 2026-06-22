DMV Local: Tomorrow’s Maryland Gubernatorial Primary Is “Game Time” For Voters

Polls open 7am-8pm on June 23, with a right to vote if in line by 8pm.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 23 or hand-delivered by 8pm.

Dominique urges voters to plan ahead, bring others, and treat voting like a weekend plan.

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When And How Marylanders Can Vote Tomorrow

Dominique Da Diva tells listeners that tomorrow is “really game time” for Maryland voters as the state holds its gubernatorial primary election. Voters will choose primary winners for governor, key state offices and all eight U.S. House seats ahead of November’s general election. The Maryland State Board of Elections says polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and anyone in line by 8 p.m. has the right to cast a ballot.

Tomorrow is also the final deadline for returning mail‑in ballots in this primary. There are two options: if you mail your ballot, it must be postmarked by or before June 23; if you return it by hand, it must be delivered to a local Board of Elections office or an approved ballot drop box by 8 p.m. tomorrow. A full list of drop box and office locations is available at vote.md.gov so voters can find the closest place to return their envelope.

Dominique stresses that whether you plan to vote in person or by mail, tomorrow is the last chance to participate in the primary if you skipped early voting last week. She urges people to plan ahead, bring a friend or family member, and treat voting like a link‑up by putting it in the group chat just like any other weekend plan.

“Elections Have Consequences”: Why Showing Up Matters

Beyond logistics, Dominique leans into why she believes turnout is critical. She reminds listeners that “elections have consequences,” pointing to the everyday reality of walking into a grocery store and spending $100 on just three items as proof that policy decisions hit home. She wants Maryland’s polling place lines to look like the ones she saw recently for Drewski’s appearance, with people willing to stand and wait to make their voices heard.

For mail‑in voters, she warns against relying too late on the postal service and suggests using a secure drop box or getting the ballot in today. Dominique ties the moment to the black joy on display over Juneteenth weekend and says their ancestors’ “wildest dreams” are fulfilled when people show up to vote in elections that others are actively trying to rewrite, redistrict and redraw.

She encourages everyone to bring proper documents that prove where they live and to report any “funny business” to their local polling place. For anyone who still feels unprepared, Dominique directs them to vote411.org for a last‑minute lookup of what is on their ballot, plus more resources linked through dominiquethedivashow.com.

DMV Local: Tomorrow’s Maryland Gubernatorial Primary Is “Game Time” For Voters was originally published on kysdc.com