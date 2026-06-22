Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Shares Jay‑Z’s Real Hair Story, T.I. Calls VERZUZ “Poor People Activity” & Clive Davis Dies At 94

Beyoncé explains Jay-Z grew his hair to inspire confidence in daughter Blue Ivy's natural curls.

T.I. says he won't do VERZUZ unless the money is right, calling it 'poor people activity'.

Legendary music executive Clive Davis, who shaped the sound of modern pop, passes away at 94.

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Beyoncé Reveals Why Jay‑Z Really Grew His Hair

Dominique Da Diva says Beyoncé is finally setting the record straight on Jay‑Z’s hair journey, and she came with receipts. Cécred, her hair‑care line, dropped a seven‑minute video on YouTube featuring Beyoncé narrating how Jay went from switching styles to growing out his locs and later combing them into a full afro in honor of his father.

In the clip, Beyoncé explains that when their daughter was about five, she was not feeling confident about her hair. When she told Jay‑Z that, it inspired him to grow his own hair so their daughter would see and embrace her own curls as beautiful. Dominique remembers how people used to talk reckless online about Blue Ivy’s hair when she was just a child and points out that now Blue’s hair is down her back—just like her father’s.

Beyoncé also stresses how seriously Jay takes hair care. She says he gets his hair washed religiously and has been one of Cécred’s most loyal customers, working closely with stylist Nikia Collins and relying only on Cécred products to keep his hair healthy. Dominique laughs about how Bey smoothly turns the touching story into a full‑on Cécred commercial and jokes that the silver‑bottle product is always sold out, but she is still trying to get some. She reminds listeners that some folks even claimed Jay’s hair was a wig, and now the Carters have dropped a full video to prove otherwise.

T.I. Calls VERZUZ “Poor People Activity”

Dominique then pivots to T.I., who is catching heat for his comments about VERZUZ battles. While promoting his upcoming album “Kill the King” on the Joe Budden Podcast, Tip said he is not interested in doing VERZUZ anymore because there is no real bag in it for him. In his own words, he called VERZUZ “poor people activity,” which immediately had fans and peers, including Timbaland, dropping question‑mark reactions under the clip.

T.I. argued that at 45, he has no desire to go back and forth with another rapper on that kind of stage unless the money is right and there is something bigger in it for him. Dominique clarifies that he seemed to be talking more about participating than clowning the folks who still watch and enjoy VERZUZ. She wonders why he is down on the platform while fans are gearing up for a rumored B2K vs. Pretty Ricky matchup and jokes about whether the guys know they can leave the baby oil at home this time.

Clive Davis, Music Industry Titan, Dies At 94

To close, Dominique pays respect to legendary music executive Clive Davis, who has died at the age of 94. She notes that he is survived by his three sons and a daughter and reflects on how deeply his ear shaped the sound of modern popular music. Dominique says that without Clive Davis, “the industry would not sound anything like it does now,” given his decades of work behind some of the biggest artists and records in history.

For her, his passing marks the end of a monumental chapter in music business leadership and artist development. She encourages listeners to revisit the catalogs of the artists he helped break and to recognize how many of their favorite songs trace back to his vision. Dominique signs off by saying “rest in peace” to Clive Davis and directs fans to dominiquethedivashow.com for more on his legacy, the Cécred video and T.I.’s VERZUZ comments.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Shares Jay‑Z’s Real Hair Story, T.I. Calls VERZUZ “Poor People Activity” & Clive Davis Dies At 94 was originally published on kysdc.com