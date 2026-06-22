T.I. Says He’s No Longer Interested in Verzuz

Courtesy Netflix

Verzuz may have started as a source of entertainment during the pandemic, but the platform quickly evolved into a showcase for some of hip-hop and R&B’s most celebrated artists. For years, T.I. expressed interest in stepping into the Verzuz arena, often naming 50 Cent as his preferred opponent due to the strength of both artists’ catalogs.

Now, however, the Atlanta rapper says he has lost interest in the idea altogether.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, T.I. shared his current thoughts on Verzuz and explained why he no longer sees value in participating.

“I don’t want to indulge in that side of life no more. I ain’t even interested, bruh. Ain’t no money over there in that sht, bruh. That sht poor people activity,” T.I. said.

He also questioned the purpose of engaging in a public back-and-forth at this stage of his career.

“I’m 45. What I’m doing going back-and-forth with a n***a, man? Like, for what, bro?”

Joe Budden and his co-hosts countered that Verzuz has always been more about celebrating artists’ legacies and catalogs than determining winners and losers. T.I. responded by saying he would only consider participating if the financial incentive made sense.

The conversation later shifted to a potential Verzuz matchup between T.I. and Jeezy. T.I. acknowledged that such an event could have served as a positive celebration of both artists’ careers, especially given their friendship and shared history in hip-hop.

When T.I. argued that Verzuz battles do not truly produce winners or losers, co-host Emanny suggested that audience perception is often shaped by each artist’s performance rather than their catalog alone. Other members of the podcast disagreed, pointing to previous matchups such as Fat Joe versus Ja Rule, where they felt the music itself ultimately determined the outcome rather than stage presence or performance quality.

While T.I. appears to have moved on from the idea of competing in Verzuz, his comments have reignited debate about the platform’s purpose and whether it should be viewed as a competition, a celebration of music, or a combination of both.