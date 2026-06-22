Cozy reading nooks are taking interior home design by storm

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Take some unused corners in your home to turn them into reading nooks. Take a few minutes or a few hours to finally for quality reading time, and properly detach for mental health. These additions are a great way to stop wasting underused spaces like corners and large window sills.

A YouGov poll from 2025 showed that 59% of Americans read at least one book that year, and the average American reads eight of them. If you are struggling to find the time or comfort levels to get more reading in, it may be time to carve out a designated space, such as a nook in your home or office. Prioritize comfortable seating, good lighting, and keep several books nearby.

What Are Reading Nooks?

It’s a cozy area that should be quiet and comfortable, with the focus on unwinding and doing uninterrupted reading. You may have it in a window seat or an unused corner. Get creative with other spaces, like under stairways.

Whatever you pick, it should always be comfortable, provide enough lighting for easy reading, and have easy access to your books.

How Can I Create One In My Home or Office?

Book nook ideas can be simple but still fun and should reflect you. You can set them up just about anywhere in your home, so feel free to get creative with potential reading spaces, like a closet.

Reading nook furniture should focus on comfort so you can dive into a good book for hours at a time. Invest in something plush and cozy that you can sit on without distractions, like a built-in bench with colorful cushions or a Togo Fireside Chair.

Don’t forget the personal interior design touches, which may include artwork that reflects your other interests or references some of your favorite books. For example, you may frame a few quotes from some of your favorite books or hang up some book posters. Keep the area warm with soft-textured items from blankets to throws and rugs, which also help create a designated corner.

Add an easy-to-reach lamp by your chair. If it’s by a window, you can enjoy reading by natural light in the daytime.

Keep your books in easy reach. If you don’t have your nook near a bookcase, you can create a makeshift one by putting your books in a nearby basket or crate. Stack some on a small table near your chair.

Add Some Reading Corners to Your Home

Adding reading nooks to your home makes it easier to indulge in the joy of reading. Use these areas to set up a daily relaxing routine, meditate, and enjoy quiet time away from constant distractions like phones and other devices.

Nurture your reading habits so you can stick to a personal reading quota, such as one book a week or month. Everyone in your home can enjoy these spaces for studying, writing, or just some peace and quiet.

While enjoying the comfort of your reading nook, explore more thoughtful articles on our website and discover fresh ideas, practical insights, and inspiring perspectives for everyday life.