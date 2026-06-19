Diva’s Daily Dirt: Super Producer Tay Keith Dead at 29, New Music Friday Drops & Knicks Headed To The White House

Knicks visit White House to celebrate NBA championship, Whoopi Goldberg praises the move

New music releases from Chris Brown, Ye, YG, and more

Renowned producer Tay Keith found dead at age 29, mourned by the hip-hop community

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Knicks Celebrate Championship With White House Visit

Dominique Da Diva opens by congratulating New Yorkers, because the Knicks are officially heading to the White House to celebrate their NBA championship. The team has accepted the invitation and will visit the current administration in D.C. as part of their title victory tour. Dominique jokes that if you have a New Yorker in your life, they probably have not stopped talking their trash yet and will be “on one all summer long,” and rightfully so.

She notes that Whoopi Goldberg publicly praised the team for going and said she wants those “tall Black men to stand tall and firm inside that White House.” Dominique adds that when Whoopi tells you to do something, you better listen, because it sounds like she would “whoop your behind” if you do not. For Knicks fans in the DMV, the visit is another reason to flex after a long-awaited championship run.

New Music Friday: Chris Brown, Key Glock, Ye, YG, Tyla & More

Dominique then runs through a packed New Music Friday slate. Key Glock has dropped a new album titled “Project X,” giving fans more of his Memphis trap sound. Ye has released a “Donda” Deluxe edition for his supporters, adding extra records for those who still have the project in rotation. YG’s new release “The Gentlemen’s Club” is out now, and Tierra Whack has also delivered a fresh album for the weekend.

On the R&B side, South African star Tyla has dropped a new single called “Is It Love?,” which Dominique plans to spin again on air. She is especially excited about “Face Card,” a new collab that puts Skilla Baby, Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller on the same track. Dominique says she loves the record and promises listeners will be hearing it a lot. Chris Brown has also gifted fans around 10 more songs off his “11:11 (Brown)” era, calling this batch the “chocolate edition,” just days before he kicks off his tour with Usher.

Super Producer Tay Keith Found Dead At 29

The mood turns somber as Dominique shares heartbreaking news about super producer Tay Keith. She says the culture is mourning the loss of another major hitmaker after reports that the Memphis native was found dead at age 29 during a welfare check at his Nashville apartment. Tay Keith’s production fingerprints are all over the last decade of hip‑hop, from Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” to Drake’s “Nonstop,” BlocBoy JB’s “Look Alive” and Eminem’s “Not Alike,” among many others.

Dominique emphasizes how often Tay Keith’s beats have been the soundtrack to people having a good time and making memories with friends. She urges listeners to run his catalog up this weekend in his honor and to appreciate the impact he made in such a short time. At just 29, his death hits hard and serves as another reminder to cherish life and the artists who shape our moments. She promises to keep an eye out for more details as they come in and directs fans to dominiquethedivashow.com for updates on this and all the other stories.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Super Producer Tay Keith Dead at 29, New Music Friday Drops & Knicks Headed To The White House was originally published on kysdc.com