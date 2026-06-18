Source: Jordyn Woods wearing Knicks jacket and orange bag

The bag is outside! Jordyn Woods brought her good luck bag to the Knicks ticker-tape parade in NYC today and even Mayor Mamdani had to take a pic with it. The beloved beauty shared a carousel of it with the caption, “we outside.”

The Woods By Jordyn Woods orange ostrich bag became an internet sensation when MSG imposed a no bags policy for Game 4 as a safety precaution so Trump could attend the game. Jordyn had been wearing the game all finals leading fans to connect the Knick’s winning streak to it being courtside on Jordyn’s arm. The one time she didn’t wear it, the Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs. But, Jordyn was able to bring the bag back for Game 5 and help the Knicks seal the deal.

Since the Knicks won, Jordyn has been on tour with the bag alongside her championship baller Karl Anthony-Towns, whose been supportive all the way. During a recent appearance of “TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle” the beautiful businesswoman talked about her bag becoming apart of the Finals superstition. “I made this sample [of the bag] for the [NBA] playoffs from my brand, Woods by Jordan, and I started wearing it — we won a game, it became a superstition to me.”

She added, “And then it really went viral when I couldn’t bring it to the game [the Spurs’ 115-111 Game 3 win over the Knicks] and it was the first game we lost in 50 days or something. So that’s when the phenomenon really came when we lost and I couldn’t bring my bag.”

Jordyn revealed she is going to retire her good luck bag after the parade and perhaps take her to Disney or Cabo.

The Tux Clutch Mini in ‘Summer Citrus’ ($125) is currently available for pre-sale.

Mayor Mamdani Poses With Jordyn Woods Good Luck Bag At The Knicks Parade was originally published on hellobeautiful.com