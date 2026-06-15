Ugly False Conspiracy: UFC Fighter Josh Hokit Repeats Disrespectful Michelle Obama Insult To Celebrate 'Freedom 250' Win

Fighter made false, offensive claim about Michelle Obama's gender during post-fight interview

Trump appeared to smile in response, while UFC omitted the remark from social media clips

Incident highlighted ongoing pattern of racist attacks against the former First Lady

Source: Anadolu / Getty

More like Amerikkka 250.

A blatantly bigoted moment at President Donald Trump’s “Freedom 250” UFC event on the White House lawn has sparked widespread backlash after heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit used a long-debunked and wildly offensive conspiracy theory about former First Lady Michelle Obama during a post-fight interview.

According to the Daily Beast, the incident occurred after Hokit defeated Derrick Lewis by TKO (technical knockout) during the unusual UFC card staged as part of celebrations surrounding both America’s 250th anniversary and Trump’s 80th birthday. After thanking Trump for hosting the event and praising Jesus Christ during an interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Hokit abruptly declared, “Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?!” repeating a false claim that has circulated in racist far-right circles for years. The insult was met with an audible roar of approval from the crowd.

The remark immediately sparked controversy and began to overshadow the garish event itself. Reports indicated that reactions from the crowd were mixed, with some attendees cheering while others appeared stunned or disapproving. The conspiracy theory targeting Michelle Obama has been widely debunked but has persisted online for more than a decade.

Of course, Trump bootlickers like Dan Bongino think this type of behavior is cute.

A major focus of the fallout centered on Trump’s response. CNN, cited by The Daily Beast, reported that the president appeared to give a slight or “half-smile” after Hokit’s comment. However, observers also noted that Trump later removed a medallion or chain that Hokit had placed around his neck following the victory. The White House did not immediately issue a public response to the controversy.

It should be noted that this incident came only months after Trump faced intense backlash for sharing a racist social media post depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, a post that was later deleted but for which he declined to apologize. It’s easy to see how this latest ad hominem attack against the first Black First Lady could have been fueled by previous attacks that were ignored or championed by MAGA and conservatives at large.

The UFC also faced scrutiny over its handling of the situation. According to reports, clips posted by UFC social media accounts omitted Hokit’s offensive remark, though unedited versions remained available elsewhere online. UFC CEO Dana White later condemned the comment, while public figures and commentators across the political spectrum criticized the fighter’s statement as offensive, false, and deeply disrespectful.

Hopefully, someone catches Hokit outside the ring and wins by TKO.

Ugly False Conspiracy: UFC Fighter Josh Hokit Repeats Disrespectful Michelle Obama Insult To Celebrate 'Freedom 250' Win was originally published on bossip.com