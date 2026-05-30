Legendary Music Executive Clive Davis Hospitalized With Respiratory Infection

Legendary music executive Clive Davis is expected to make a quick recovery after being hospitalized this week for an upper respiratory infection.

According to reports from TMZ, the 94-year-old industry icon was admitted to a New York hospital on Friday evening (May 29). A representative for Davis said the hospitalization was precautionary and that he was expected to be released within 24 hours.

A Living Legend

Davis is one of the most influential figures in modern music history, having helped launch and develop the careers of artists including Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, and Bruce Springsteen, among many others. As the founder of Arista Records and J Records, his impact on the music industry has spanned decades.

The hospitalization comes several years after Davis faced another health challenge. In 2021, he was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a neurological condition that can cause temporary facial paralysis. At the time, the diagnosis forced him to postpone part of his annual pre-Grammy celebration, one of the music industry’s most exclusive events.

According to reports, Davis was treated with antibiotics and steroids and ultimately made a full recovery.

More recently, Davis appeared to be in good spirits while preparing for the 51st annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, held earlier this year at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The event featured performances from artists including Jennifer Hudson, Huntr/X, and Olivia Dean.

In an interview with Billboard ahead of the gala, Davis said he felt “alive and anticipated” as he looked forward to the celebration.

The music executive was also seen attending the Gordon Parks Foundation’s 20th anniversary dinner and auction in New York earlier this month, suggesting he had remained active before this latest health scare.

For now, fans and industry colleagues can take comfort in the fact that Davis’ hospitalization appears to be minor, with his team indicating he is expected to return home quickly.