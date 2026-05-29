RHOA Midseason Supertease Shows Shamea & Porsha's Mama Drama, Gizelle Bryant Weighing In & An ATL Athlete Allegation

Longtime friends Porsha and Shamea's relationship hangs by a thread as they trade accusations about their mothers.

Phaedra channels her inner 'Traitor' to uncover the group's deceivers and liars.

Allegations of an ATL athlete being smashed stir up the group, hinting at a juicy new scandal.

Two former friends are shading each other’s mothers, Gizelle Bryant has got copious questions, and someone might be smashing an ATL athlete in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 17 midseason supertease.

Source: Bravo / Bravo

In the newly unveiled footage from Bravo, there are plenty of tears, tension, and turmoil as the ladies navigate relationship woes, divorce drama, and shocking allegations.

Things kick off with The Traitors alum Phaedra Parks channeling her inner Alan Cumming during the ladies’ cast trip to Scotland.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Atlanta / Bravo

Dressed in the competition show’s signature green cloaks, the women take part in a Traitors-inspired game as Phaedra slips into her alter ego.

“I’m Alanisha Kane,” she jokes. “Tonight, we will see who are the faithful.” Source: The Real Housewives Of Atlanta / Bravo

The attorney and reality TV vet then continues serving up commentary while weighing in on some of the season’s biggest conflicts.

One of those conflicts centers on Shamea Morton Mwangi, whose strained relationship with Porsha Williams continues to cast a shadow over the group.

“Let’s get to Shamea,” says Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant, who makes a surprise appearance. “Where are y’all today?” she asks Porsha. Source: The Real Housewives Of Atlanta / Bravo

K. Michelle doesn’t mince words.

“She is absolutely devastated by this friendship.”

Elsewhere, Phaedra continues her Traitors-inspired commentary.

“And who are the traitors?” she asks.

Angela Oakley appears more than ready to identify one.

“Say that to my face, hoe!” she snaps during a heated confrontation.

Meanwhile, Pinky Cole Hayes offers her own review of the season’s mounting drama.

“It’s giving The Young and the Restless,” she says. “And I will watch it.”

The trailer also hints at continued turbulence in Porsha’s personal life.

During a tense exchange with ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley, Porsha unleashes years of frustration.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Atlanta / Bravo

“You are the trauma,” she tells him. “Not the drama, the trauma.”

The stress appears to spill over into her current relationship as Porsha’s girlfriend Sway bluntly admits:



“I ain’t signed up for no damn anxiety.” Source: The Real Housewives Of Atlanta / Bravo

Moments later, Porsha is seen breaking down in tears.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Atlanta / Bravo

Drew Sidora and K. Michelle’s simmering feud also appears far from resolved.

“No one’s going to hold her accountable to her lies?” Drew asks after another confrontation.

K. Michelle fires back with a warning of her own.

“We on Survivor’s Island,” she says in a confessional. “I’m going to survive. And you’re going to jail.”

Phaedra’s legal expertise may also come into play this season. The trailer shows her discussing Kelli Ferrell’s divorce as she assists her through the process.

The attorney later suggests that dishonesty is hardly limited to one cast member.

“Everybody has lied,” says Phaedra. “Everybody has been deceitful.” Between scenes of tug-of-war competitions, ghost hunting and escalating arguments, the trailer flashes to Angela making one of the season’s most eyebrow-raising allegations. Someone in the group, she claims, “is f—ing” an Atlanta Falcons player.

But the season’s biggest emotional storyline appears to be the continued fallout from Porsha and Shamea’s friendship.

The longtime pals entered season 17 still grappling with the aftermath of their fractured friendship that took center stage during season 16. Last season saw the pair trade accusations, revisit old wounds, and question whether their decades-long bond had become one-sided, leaving viewers wondering whether their friendship could survive.

Now, it appears those unresolved issues are spilling over into the new season.

Things take a deeply personal turn when the conversation once again shifts to their mothers, a sore subject that previously spilled onto social media.

“In fact, your mom did something first to my mom,” says Shamea. Source: The Real Housewives Of Atlanta / Bravo

Porsha responds with a stinging accusation.

“You and your mama are low-down dirty snakes.” Source: The Real Housewives Of Atlanta / Bravo

The fallout leaves Shamea in tears as Kelli comforts her.

“This is my real life, you know what I’m saying?” she says through sobs. Source: The Real Housewives Of Atlanta / Bravo

If the midseason supertease is any indication, the second half of season 17 will be defined by broken trust, shifting alliances, and friendships pushed to their breaking points.

This is juiiiicy!

Watch the #RHOA midseason supertease below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

#RHOA Midseason Supertease Shows Shamea & Porsha's Mama Drama, Gizelle Bryant Weighing In & An ATL Athlete Allegation was originally published on bossip.com