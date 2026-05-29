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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Supports Rocky, Tory Lanez Files Motion

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Supports Rocky, Tory Lanez Files Motion

Rihanna showed support for A$AP Rocky during his tour, while Tory Lanez filed an emergency motion claiming his safety is at risk behind bars.

Published on May 29, 2026
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Rihanna had fans buzzing after making an appearance in support of A$AP Rocky as his “Don’t Be Dumb” tour continues. The superstar singer was spotted at a recent stop, further fueling excitement around Rocky’s latest run of shows. The appearance comes as Rocky continues to rack up accolades, including being selected as the first recipient of the Tribeca x Spellman Award, a major honor recognizing his impact on culture and creativity.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez is once again making headlines from behind bars. The rapper has reportedly filed an emergency motion alleging that his safety is at risk while incarcerated. According to the filing, Lanez claims prison staff have unfairly targeted him with disciplinary actions and that efforts are being made to transfer him to a facility with a reputation for increased violence and instability. The motion argues that the treatment he’s receiving is part of a broader effort to create unsafe conditions for him while serving his sentence.

In other legal news, developments continue surrounding the family of rapper Pooh Shiesty. Reports indicate that Pooh Shiesty’s father is scheduled to be released from federal prison. The release comes amid ongoing attention surrounding a separate case involving several men accused in an alleged kidnapping plot tied to the rapper’s record label situation. While Pooh Shiesty himself remains focused on his upcoming legal proceedings, the latest update involving his father has generated significant discussion online.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Supports Rocky, Tory Lanez Files Motion was originally published on kysdc.com

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