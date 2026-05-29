Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Lil Scrappy Reflects On "No Problem" Turning 22 Years Old

Lil Scrappy Reflects On "No Problem" Turning 22 Years Old

Lil Scrappy has been in the game for a minute, and this year marks a major milestone for one of his biggest records.

Published on May 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lil Scrappy has been in the game for a minute, and this year marks a major milestone for one of his biggest records.

The Atlanta rapper pulled up to Birthday Bash ATL to celebrate the concert’s historic 30th anniversary. Before hitting the stage as a special guest during the pop-out set, Scrappy chopped it up backstage with Hip-Hop Wired about his journey with the iconic event.

“I was apart of them 30 years when I first came out. I don’t remember what the year was that I first hit Birthday Bash but I remember the year before that I was in the crowd, ain’t nobody know me. Well, they hear of my stuff but they ain’t really know who it was, I looked at the stage and said ima be up there next year. I ended up being up there the next year.”

2026 also marks 22 years since the release of one of Scrappy’s biggest songs, “No Problem.” When asked how it feels to still hear the song moving crowds more than two decades later, the Atlanta rapper kept it real.

“It’s a blessing, it’s a blessing that that sh*t rock the way that sh*t rock. It still move the crowd like how it move, you know what I’m saying, back then. It’s like a bridge, it’s still that bridge to get me over.”

While Scrappy remains thankful for the success he’s had in music, he made it clear he’s nowhere near finished. These days, he’s focused on stepping into his executive bag, developing artists on his TCE label while chasing more acting opportunities on the big screen.

More than 20 years later, Lil Scrappy is still finding ways to stay relevant.

SEE ALSO

Lil Scrappy Reflects On "No Problem" Turning 22 Years Old was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Boost Memorial Day Staycation
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Beach Season Starts Here: Your Chance To Win An Ocean City Getaway!

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
Claw loader vehicle removes snow from the road. Uniformed worker helps shovel snow into a snowplow.
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Own a Truck? Baltimore DOT Wants You for Snow Season

Comments
Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Morgan State Earns 100% NCLEX Pass Rate, Ranks Among Maryland’s Top Nursing Programs

Comments
Chris Brown & Usher Northwest Stadium Graphic
Music  |  Editor Staff

Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Chris Brown & Usher This Summer!

Comments
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close