LISTEN: Tired of Dating Apps? Fox Hunters Club Wants to Help Women Find Older, Intentional Partners

A Baltimore native is hoping to change the online dating game with the launch of a new app designed specifically for women interested in dating older men.

Brownie Marie recently stopped by the Quicksilva Morning Show on 92Q to introduce Fox Hunters Club, a dating platform that connects women with what she calls “silver foxes” while leaving behind the sugar daddy stereotypes often associated with age gap relationships.

Marie said the idea for the app came from her own experiences navigating dating apps during the COVID-19 pandemic. While searching for meaningful connections, she found many popular dating platforms catered primarily to younger users.

“My preference has always been older men,” Marie explained. “It’s that maturity gap at the end of the day. Men my own age have just never been it for me. I know how I want to be treated, and I think people should have themselves together before they try to be in a relationship.”

She said many dating apps made it difficult to find older, relationship-minded singles, even after adjusting age preferences. That frustration inspired her to create a platform focused on intentional dating.

Unlike apps that emphasize financial arrangements between younger women and older men, Marie says Fox Hunters Club is centered on genuine connections and serious relationships.

“This is not a sugar daddy or sugar baby app,” she said. “It’s about finding a person and building a real relationship.”

While the app is primarily marketed toward women seeking older men, users of various ages are welcome to join. However, Marie noted that the platform is specifically designed around the “silver fox” dating experience rather than the popular cougar dating niche.

Fox Hunters Club recently launched in the DMV region and is available for free download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Users can also learn more by visiting FoxHuntersClub.com or following the brand on social media, where the company is hosting giveaways and sharing updates about new features.

For singles looking for mature partners and meaningful connections, Marie hopes Fox Hunters Club offers a fresh alternative in the crowded world of online dating.