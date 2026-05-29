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Makeba Riddick-Woods Talks Smash Fest Summit and Music Industry

LISTEN: Makeba Riddick-Woods Brings Industry Heavyweights Together for Smash Fest Summit

Published on May 29, 2026
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Makeba Riddick-Woods Brings Industry Heavyweights Together for Smash Fest Summit
Source: R1 / R1

Grammy-winning songwriter, vocal producer, entrepreneur and Baltimore native Makeba Riddick-Woods is helping open doors for the next generation of music creators through her upcoming Smash Fest Summit.

During a recent interview with 92Q’s Persia Nicole, Riddick-Woods shared details about the three-day music event, which takes place June 12 through June 14 in Nashville.

According to Riddick-Woods, Smash Fest Summit was created to give aspiring artists, songwriters and producers direct access to the people who can help shape their careers.

“People always ask me, ‘How can I get in the room with the right people? How can I get in front of A&Rs? How can I get labels to hear my music?'” she said. “This is your shot to be in the room with the gatekeepers and decision-makers.”

The summit will feature music industry executives, Grammy-winning producers, managers, songwriters and other professionals responsible for discovering talent and selecting music for radio, television and film projects.

Riddick-Woods said the event is especially meaningful because she wishes similar opportunities had been available when she was building her own career.

Over the past two decades, Riddick-Woods has helped create some of music’s biggest hits, including Beyoncé’s “Déjà Vu” and “Upgrade U,” as well as Rihanna’s “Rude Boy.” Reflecting on those records, she said each song brings back memories of different chapters in her career.

The summit will also feature acclaimed producer Troy Taylor, whose credits include work with Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men, Trey Songz and Chris Brown.

Riddick-Woods emphasized that Smash Fest is designed for creatives across all genres, from R&B and gospel to pop and hip-hop.

“This is really for everybody,” she said. “If you’re a rapper, if you’re a singer, whatever you do, there’s room for you at Smash Fest.”

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