Surgeon General Sounds Alarm on Kids’ Screen Time

The federal government is urging parents to take a hard look at their children’s screen habits after releasing a new report warning that excessive device use is affecting kids’ mental health, sleep, and academic performance.

The report, titled “Live Real Life,” was issued by the Office of the U.S. Surgeon General and backed by the Department of Health and Human Services. It argues that screen use among children has reached concerning levels, with many young people spending more time on phones, tablets, gaming systems, and social media than they do sleeping or attending school.

Health officials say the problem starts early. The report recommends no screen time for children under 18 months old, less than one hour per day for children under 6, and no more than two hours daily for children ages 6 to 18 outside of school-related activities.

Those recommendations are a far cry from reality. According to the report, teenagers now average roughly 8.5 hours of screen use per day, a figure that exceeds the amount of time many spend sleeping.

Officials say excessive screen use has been linked to sleep disruption, reduced physical activity, weaker in-person relationships, lower academic performance, and worsening mental health outcomes. The report also encourages schools to consider stronger phone restrictions and urges technology companies to design products that prioritize user well-being rather than engagement.

The advisory arrives as lawmakers, parents, and educators continue debating how much technology is too much. While screens have become a normal part of everyday life, federal health officials say families should focus on helping children spend more time interacting with people in the real world and less time glued to devices.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.