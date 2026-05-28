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Usher & Zaytoven Might Bring Back ‘A’ Album For Part 2

Usher & Zaytoven Might Bring Back ‘A’ Album For Part 2

Usher and Zaytoven quietly dropped one of the most underrated R&B projects of the last decade back in 2018, and now it sounds like a sequel could finally be on the way.

Published on May 28, 2026
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Usher & Zaytoven Might Bring Back ‘A’ Album For Part 2
Source: Prince Williams / ATL Pics

Usher and Zaytoven quietly dropped one of the most underrated R&B projects of the last decade back in 2018, and now it sounds like a sequel could finally be on the way.

Zay caught up with Hip-Hop Wired backstage at Hot 107.9’s Birthday ATL during the concerts historic 30th anniversary celebration. The legendary producer reflected on his long history with the event and how Birthday Bash helped launch both him and Gucci Mane early in their careers.

“I was here 20 years ago going on stage with Gucci Mane and here it is 20 years later, we’re still just as relevant. We’re about to get back on stage with Gucci again, its just amazing.”

For years, Zaytoven has been one of the defining sounds behind Southern Hip-Hop, producing classics like “So Icy,” “Versace,” “Real Sisters,” and countless others. But one project in his catalog that fans still bring up regularly is his collaborative album with Usher, A.

Even though the project developed a strong cult following, many fans felt it never received the attention it deserved when it originally dropped. According to Zaytoven, he hears those same complaints all the time.

“Everybody says the same thing, they be like ‘Bruh that project was so hard it just got swept under the rug.”

When asked why the album may have flown under the radar, Zay admitted he still doesn’t really know. Still, he did tease the possibility of revisiting the project with Usher in the future.

“I have no idea, but let me say this, I’m trying to come back with part 2.”

There’s no official confirmation yet that Usher and Zaytoven have started working on a sequel, but fans of A would probably welcome another round from the duo with open arms.

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Usher & Zaytoven Might Bring Back ‘A’ Album For Part 2 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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