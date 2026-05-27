Listen Live
Close
Persia's Picks

Baltimore County Businesses to Offer To-Go Drinks July 1

Baltimore County Businesses to Offer To-Go Drinks Beginning July 1

Published on May 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Margarita glass with mixer and Watermelon on a Marble Background
skodonnell

Some restaurants and bars in Baltimore County will soon be able to offer cocktails and mixed drinks to-go under new legislation signed into law Tuesday in Maryland.

The law, which takes effect July 1, revives a practice that was temporarily allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic before expiring three years ago.

Gov. Wes Moore signed the measure as part of the final bill signing ceremony of the 2026 legislative session.

What the New Law Allows

Under the legislation, qualifying bars and restaurants with the appropriate liquor license may sell alcoholic beverages for off-site consumption.

The law requires all cocktails and mixed drinks to be packaged in sealed containers without openings for straws or sipping. Sales of to-go alcoholic drinks must stop by 11 p.m., and customers will be required to provide proof of age.

Local Oversight and Restrictions

The measure also gives local liquor licensing boards authority to set limits on how many drinks a customer can purchase in a single order. Boards may also charge businesses an additional fee to participate in the to-go program.

Delivery Already Allowed in Some Counties

Several Maryland counties, including Baltimore and Charles counties, already permit alcohol delivery through third-party platforms. Drivers handling those deliveries are required to obtain permits.

Supporters of the legislation, including the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, say the change will provide added convenience for customers while helping support local restaurants and bars.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Minorities and Mental Health - Normalizing Mental Health Conversations
Events  |  Brian Hartz

Minorities and Mental Health – Normalizing Mental Health Conversations

Comment
Memorial Day USA Patriotic Blue Red Star Edge Line Sale Background
13 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

Score These Freebies For Memorial Day Weekend 2026

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
White House with ominous clouds
30 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

Comment
Chris Brown & Usher Northwest Stadium Graphic
Music  |  Editor Staff

Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Chris Brown & Usher This Summer!

Comment
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close