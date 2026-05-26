The Ultimate Summer R&B and Hip Hop ’90s Playlist

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A time was had in the 90’s! Music played a pivotal role in black culture, catapulting some of the biggest names into mainstream, giving us budding stars household names like Mary J. Blige, Outkast, Erykah Badu, Will Smith, TLC, Mariah Carey, and more!

So we took it to Chat GPT to curate the ultimate summer R&B and Hip Hop playlist that encompasses the vibe and spirit of the 90s. Whether it was blasting from somebody’s uncle’s speakers at the cookout, playing through headphones on a summer bus ride, or soundtracking a family reunion, these songs instantly transport R&B and hip hop lovers back to summertime in the ’90s.

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Check out our ultimate summer R&B and Hip Hop ’90s playlist that will have you remembering when gas was 99 cents a gallon! From slow jams to party anthems, these records still hit decades later.