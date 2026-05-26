R.I.S.E Arts Center of Baltimore Uses Creativity to Support Youth Mental Health

Source: R1 / R1

As Mental Health Awareness Month continues, one Baltimore organization is making a major impact by helping young people build confidence, creativity, and emotional wellness through the arts.

During a recent interview, Cameron Jiggers, executive director and founder of the R.I.S.E. Arts Center of Baltimore, shared how the organization is creating safe spaces for Black and Brown youth and young people with special needs across the city.

R.I.S.E., which stands for “Reach for your dreams, Inspire creativity, Stay focused and Evolve to step into your purpose,” has been serving Baltimore youth for seven years through multidisciplinary arts education programs.

The organization offers programs in performing arts, visual arts, creative writing, fashion design, sewing, and playwriting. Beyond creative expression, R.I.S.E. also helps students prepare for college and future careers in the creative workforce.

Jiggers explained that many students arrive at RISE struggling with anxiety, trauma, shyness, or communication challenges. Through arts education and community building, students begin developing confidence and self-expression skills.

“A lot of our young people come to us very shy, never having the opportunity to express themselves,” Jiggers shared during the interview. “They leave being able to communicate with other people. They leave with community. They leave with a sense of responsibility and pride.”

According to Jiggers, nearly 88% of nonverbal youth who participate in R.I.S.E. programs improve their ability to communicate and engage socially.

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For Mental Health Awareness Month, R.I.S.E. launched community huddles through its Legacy Arts Academy program. Students ages 11 to 21 participate in weekly discussions centered around mental health topics while sharing meals and creating art inspired by those conversations.

Parents interested in learning more about RISE Arts Center of Baltimore can visit RISE Arts Center of Baltimore or follow the organization on social media.