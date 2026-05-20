Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Lupe Fiasco Drops New Freestyle Over Drake's "Shabang"

Lupe Fiasco Drops New Freestyle Over Drake's "Shabang"

Lupe Fiasco addressed some recent fan critique over Drake's "Shabang" titled "CliqueBang" and the responses are in.

Published on May 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Cypress Hill & Atmosphere: Dank Daze Of Summer Tour - Charlotte, NC

Lupe Fiasco’s trademark sense of humor is lost on some fans who think that he’s only a wordsmith and doesn’t know how to poke a little fun at himself. After flubbing a line in a recent performance on tour, Lupe Fiasco addressed the fan criticism in a new freestyle over Drake’s “Shabang” instrumental.

During the first stop on his tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Food & Liquor, Lupe Fiasco appeared at the Ace of Spades venue in Sacramento, where he forgot the lyrics to his song, “Kick Push II.”

Lupe seized the moment to joke with the crowd and sarcastically flame them up for leaking his debut studio album, saying that the song wasn’t even supposed to happen but was tacked on due to the premature drop. In the playful rant, Lupe joked that the tour should’ve been in a stadium, with some fans oddly connecting that as a diss towards Kendrick Lamar.

Instead of taking to social media, Lupe dropped a quick freestyle as he’s known to do over Drake’s “Shabang” titled “CliqueBang,” aiming his bars at those who overreacted to his rants and that he’s feeling some kind of way about it. Lupe took on the same bar structure as Drake did on the Iceman track, but inserted his own take of the moment in Sacramento.

Check out Lupe Fiasco’s “CliqueBang” below. Keep scrolling to see the reactions from fans online.

Photo: Getty

Lupe Fiasco Drops New Freestyle Over Drake's "Shabang" was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Overhead look at a newborn baby in his crib with a mobile in view
9 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Here Are The 25 Most Popular Baby Names In Maryland Right Now

Comment
White House with ominous clouds
21 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
Entertainment  |  Weso

Drake Seemingly Disses Kendrick Lamar & LeBron James In New Leak, “1 AM In Albany”

Comment
House model key with bank account book on wooden table, representing home loan, mortgage planning, real estate investment, and financial saving for future property ownership in natural light.
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore County Announces New Housing Voucher Opportunity in Pikesville

Comment
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close