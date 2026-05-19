Listen Live
Close
Politics

DOJ's $1.776 Billion Scam Fund For Trump Allies Spurs Outrage

DOJ's $1.776 Billion Fund For Trump Allies Spurs Outrage

The Department of Justice announced a $1.776 billion fund which allies of President Donald Trump could access, sparking an uproar.

Published on May 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
President Trump Greets The Artemis II Astronauts In The Oval Office
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

On Monday (May 18), Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that the Department of Justice (DOJ) created an “anti-weaponization” fund which will “have the power to issue formal apologies and monetary relief owed to claimants,” valued at $1.776 billion dollars. 

The fund was created as part of a settlement of a lawsuit by President Donald Trump against the Internal Revenue Service from January, after a contractor allegedly leaked his information to the press. The fund will be run by five selected members, with Trump having power to remove any members. The DOJ fund would stop processing claims less than two months before Trump’s term ends, operating through December 15, 2028.

“The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again,” Blanche said in a statement.

Though it was not expressed that there would be partisan considerations, the DOJ deal potentially could be tapped into by allies of Trump, including the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump defended the fund committee’s power to distribute the monies. “I didn’t do this deal,” Trump said when questioned at another event Monday. “It was told to me yesterday.” He added: “This is helping people that were horribly treated,” referring to the J6 rioters, “these were people that were weaponized.”

Criticism of the fund was immediate as word got out. 93 Democrats from the House of Representatives filed an amicus brief stating that the fund violates Article 3 of the Constitution as Trump was head of the IRS when filing the lawsuit, framing it as “the specter of corruption unparalleled in American history.”

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), an opponent of Trump who lost his recent primary run for re-election, also criticized the plan. “People are concerned about making their own ends meet, not about putting a slush fund together without a legal precedent,” he said when speaking to The Hill on Monday.

1. Senator Elizabeth Warren

2. Hillary Clinton

3. Adam Kinzinger

4. Lindsay Beyerstein

5. Jay Willis

6. Dean Obeidallah

7. Joyce Vance

8. Covie93

9. Melanie Darrigo

10. London River

11. Hutchinson

12. VinceMpls




DOJ's $1.776 Billion Fund For Trump Allies Spurs Outrage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Successful bill payment on smartphone with utility invoice on table at home
B'more  |  Editor Staff

BGE Customers Could See Relief On Gas Bills After Federal Settlement

Comment
Overhead look at a newborn baby in his crib with a mobile in view
9 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Here Are The 25 Most Popular Baby Names In Maryland Right Now

Comment
White House with ominous clouds
21 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
Entertainment  |  Weso

Drake Seemingly Disses Kendrick Lamar & LeBron James In New Leak, “1 AM In Albany”

Comment
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close