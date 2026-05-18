Source: OMNIA / Instagram

LeBron James was among a bevy of stars and beautiful people in Las Vegas over the weekend for the grand opening of a new dayclub. According to reports, LeBron James, his wife, Savannah, and several other celebrities converged at Caesars Palace to ring in the new OMNIA dayclub.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, LeBron James, Savannah James, Sofia Vergara, Corey Gamble, Mehcad Brooks, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashley Graham, and more were all gathered for the grand opening weekend of the OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar at Caesars Palace. From what we can tell, James was there for the second day of the full weekend experience.

Tao Group Hospitality, which operates several venues such as TAO Asian Bistro, TAO Beach, and more, is the company behind the OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar concept. The 46,000-square-foot club venue was packed with revelers, as evidenced by the images posted on the club’s social media pages.

James, who will be 42 this year, tried his best to will his Los Angeles Lakers to a deeper position in the Western Conference playoffs but fell short against the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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X Games freestyle motocross star Colby Raha performed an epic jump at the site of OMNIA, attempting a similar jump to one attempted by legendary stunt jumper and performer, Evel Knievel. Raha completed the 100-foot jump atop the fountains at OMNIA.

The party lasted three days and featured a Trojan horse barreling through the crowd, a tiny boat pool service, and more.

Learn more about OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar here.

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Photo: OMNIA/Instagram

LeBron James Touches Down At OMNIA Grand Opening In Las Vegas was originally published on hiphopwired.com