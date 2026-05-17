Uncle Huncho Reporting For Duty! Quavo Celebrates Takeoff’s Sister’s High School Graduation With Emotional Tribute

On Friday, Quavo‘s niece, Heaven—who is the younger sister of the late Migos rapper Takeoff—officially walked across the stage to receive her high school diploma. Although the group split from Offset before his tragic death, the beautiful milestone moment is a reminder that family is forever.

Source: Variety / Getty

Ever since Takeoff’s tragic passing in Houston back in November 2022, Quavo has fiercely stepped into his role as the anchor of the family, making sure his niece is fully supported in everything she does. From celebrating the small academic wins to showing up to support her on her big days, Uncle Quavo has been doing it all. It didn’t just start with her graduation either! A few years ago, Quavo treated Heaven to a massive shopping spree after she aced her trigonometry test with a well-deserved “A.”

Taking to Instagram to share her big milestone, Quavo posted a proud tribute to the graduate, letting her know that her big brother is undoubtedly watching over her.

“OVERLY PROUD OF YOU! 🚀,” Quavo wrote to his followers. “Congratulations Heaven aka Lady Rocket 🚀 lol Remember this moment forever I kno Bruh Bruh saying get whatever u want mamiii til infinity cuz you deserve it! MAY YA NEXT CHAPTER BE YA BEST CHAPTER.”

For Migos fans, the sentiment hit deep. The close-knit relationship between Quavo and Takeoff was always more like brothers than uncle and nephew. Growing up together in Gwinnett County, they shared a home, a dream, and a bond that extended to the next generation. By keeping his promise to take care of Heaven, Quavo is ensuring that Takeoff’s legacy of love for his family remains fully intact.

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Quavo’s dedication to putting his family first isn’t just something he does at home; it’s the DNA of his entire career. The graduation celebration comes right on the heels of the release of his new film, Takeover, which hit theaters on May 8, 2026. According to Revolt, the action-thriller stars Quavo as parolee Guy Miller navigating Atlanta’s underground street-racing scene, but the most meaningful element of the project is a posthumous appearance from Takeoff.

In a recent interview on “With Love With Ty Cole” on May 14, Quavo opened up about the emotional backstory of getting his late nephew on the movie set before his passing.

“You don’t know how hard it was to get him down to that movie set,” Quavo shared during the conversation. “He just didn’t get it.”

The rapper explained that because it was his first time taking on a leading role, he knew he needed his family by his side.

“Anything that I normally get my hands on, I automatically put my family into it… I wasn’t taking no for an answer, so I drug him all the way down, and once he got to the set, he was like, ‘Okay.’ He enjoyed it and wanted to do some more.”

The final on-screen appearance of Takeoff in Takeover has given fans a sense of closure, but Quavo teased that there might be even bigger multimedia tributes down the line. Elsewhere in his chat with Cole, he hinted that a definitive Migos film could be in the works.

“I got something up my sleeve to where we gon’ probably end up giving the fans some type of movie,” he teased, keeping the specific details close to his chest. “Y’all gonna be proud of us.”

Uncle Huncho Reporting For Duty! Quavo Celebrates Takeoff’s Sister’s High School Graduation With Emotional Tribute was originally published on bossip.com