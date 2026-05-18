Hip-hop legal cases everyone is watching in 2026

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Diddy appeals 50-month sentence, Lil Durk faces murder-for-hire trial, Drake battles RICO lawsuit, and Maryland’s PACE Act limits rap lyrics.

Rap artists are still selling out arenas, but many of hip-hop’s biggest stars are also filling up courtrooms. Many of the biggest hip-hop artists in the US are currently involved in some serious federal-level legal cases. This article looks at some of the most famous legal cases and federal trials involving hip-hop artists.

Sean “Diddy” Combs: Attorney Appeals 50-Month Sentence

According to the Associated Press, Sean “Diddy” Combs is appealing his 50-month sentence. As anyone interested in hip-hop or popular culture knows, Sean Combs, aka Diddy, was convicted in July 2025 on charges of transporting people for prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

In April 2026, a panel of judges heard arguments on Combs’ bid to overturn his prison sentence, with his lawyer arguing that those convicted of similar prostitution offenses tend to receive around 15 months, which is far below the 50-month sentence Combs was sentenced to.

The appeals process is still ongoing, but as it stands, Combs will be released in April 2028.

Lil Durk’s Federal Murder-for-Hire Trial

The case against Chicago rapper Durk Banks has been moved to August 2026 after an initial hearing took place in February. The prosecution argues that Durk and the people involved in his music label organized and funded a shooting in 2012 that targeted a family member of a rival rapper.

The case is exceptional because the judges ruled that specific songs and music videos from the artist can be presented as evidence, such as the track “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy,” which the prosecution argues references the shooting.

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Drake Faces a Federal RICO Lawsuit

In January 2026, Drake was named in a federal RICO action filed as a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Drake promoted the offshore casino Stake to American fans who cannot legally use the site. That standard has dragged in ordinary firms accused of large-scale consumer deception, including a 2024 case credited with putting a solar company out of business. The suit also claims Drake and his team used bot services to artificially inflate his Spotify and Apple Music streams.

Plaintiffs allege that these numbers pushed down rival artists in the charts and prevented them from earning royalties. Drake is also involved in another legal case where he is going after Kendrick Lamar for defamation because of his infamous “Not Like Us” track directed at Drake.

Maryland’s PACE Act Limits Rap Lyrics in Court Cases

The Protecting Artists’ Creative Expression Act (PACE Act) cleared Maryland’s General Assembly in April 2026, and the Governor is expected to sign it in May. The act means that prosecutors will no longer be allowed to play a defendant’s song lyrics or use any other creative work for a jury unless the judge initially finds that the work of art fulfills certain criteria:

Maryland is the third state to implement such laws after California and Louisiana.

Hip-Hop’s Federal Trials: Ongoing Legal Cases to Watch

Hip-hop is a genre that is no stranger to controversy, and these legal cases demonstrate how. The cases are still ongoing, and we are likely to see more headlines about artists like Drake and Diddy through the rest of 2026.

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