17 Americans Return to U.S. After Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak

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Seventeen Americans who were aboard the cruise ship linked to the deadly hantavirus outbreak are expected to return to the United States early Monday. Before entering quarantine, they will first arrive at an Air Force base in Nebraska.

The U.S. passengers disembarked Sunday from the MV Hondius after the vessel remained anchored near Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a team of epidemiologists and medical professionals traveled to Spain to assess each passenger’s exposure risk and determine appropriate monitoring recommendations.

The CDC said the Americans will be flown to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha before being transferred to the National Quarantine Center at the University of Nebraska. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, said passengers will be screened for symptoms and may choose to quarantine at home with support and monitoring from local health officials.

Spanish Health Minister Mónica García said the first day of evacuations concluded Sunday with 94 passengers from 19 countries removed from the ship. Reuters reported that passengers were transported from the vessel to shore in small boats and then taken to Tenerife airport aboard military buses, avoiding contact with the general public.