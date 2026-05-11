Listen Live
Close
Persia's Picks

17 Americans Return to U.S. After Cruise Ship Outbreak

17 Americans Return to U.S. After Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak

Published on May 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Hantavirus outbreak - Eindhoven
picture alliance

Seventeen Americans who were aboard the cruise ship linked to the deadly hantavirus outbreak are expected to return to the United States early Monday. Before entering quarantine, they will first arrive at an Air Force base in Nebraska.

The U.S. passengers disembarked Sunday from the MV Hondius after the vessel remained anchored near Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a team of epidemiologists and medical professionals traveled to Spain to assess each passenger’s exposure risk and determine appropriate monitoring recommendations.

The CDC said the Americans will be flown to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha before being transferred to the National Quarantine Center at the University of Nebraska. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, said passengers will be screened for symptoms and may choose to quarantine at home with support and monitoring from local health officials.

Spanish Health Minister Mónica García said the first day of evacuations concluded Sunday with 94 passengers from 19 countries removed from the ship. Reuters reported that passengers were transported from the vessel to shore in small boats and then taken to Tenerife airport aboard military buses, avoiding contact with the general public.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
House model key with bank account book on wooden table, representing home loan, mortgage planning, real estate investment, and financial saving for future property ownership in natural light.
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore County Announces New Housing Voucher Opportunity in Pikesville

Comment
Aerial shot of the Patapsco River with boats and ships docked, apartments and office buildings in Baltimore Maryland USA
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Residents Can Apply For Housing Vouchers Starting May 4

Comment
Baltimore cityscape at sunset.
22 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Here Are the Most Affordable Suburbs In The Baltimore Area

Comment
The Bond Street Wharf and the Old Bond Street Pier along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
10 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore’s Hidden History: Some Facts That May Surprise You

Comment
Rising Jet Fuel Prices at Airports Due to Iran Conflict
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Southwest Flights Damaged After Planes Collide At BWI Gates

Comment
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close