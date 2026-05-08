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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Lawsuit & Kodak Arrest

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Lawsuit & Kodak Arrest

Cardi B was sued in a lawsuit tied to her viral microphone incident while Kodak Black was arrested on alleged drug trafficking charges.

Published on May 8, 2026
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Cardi B may be celebrating recent legal wins surrounding her ex, but now the rapper is preparing for another courtroom battle of her own. Reports say Cardi’s viral microphone-throwing incident from a 2023 performance at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas is officially headed to trial.

The lawsuit claims a woman identified as Jane Doe was allegedly struck after Cardi threw a microphone into the crowd during a performance. The incident reportedly happened after Cardi encouraged fans to splash water on her because of the heat, but things escalated when someone allegedly threw water and ice directly into her face. Video footage of the moment quickly spread online and sparked major debate across social media.

Now, the civil case in Clark County is moving forward with a jury trial expected to begin within a five-week window starting October 11, 2027. Reports say the trial itself could last more than two weeks, including jury selection.

Meanwhile, Victoria Monét is proving there’s always time to chase another dream. The Grammy-winning singer recently graduated culinary school, adding “chef in training” to her growing résumé while also preparing to release new music this summer.

Elsewhere in hip-hop headlines, Kodak Black was reportedly arrested Wednesday on alleged drug trafficking charges in Florida. Details surrounding the case are still developing. Fans are also gearing up for Chris Brown’s latest album release tonight, along with a Rick Ross and French Montana faceoff streaming live later this evening.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Lawsuit & Kodak Arrest was originally published on kysdc.com

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