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Baltimore Police Department Will Upgrade Cameras and Tasers

Baltimore Police Department Set to Upgrade Cameras and Tasers

Published on May 7, 2026
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Baltimore police could soon receive new body-worn cameras and Tasers after the city’s Board of Estimates approved a $153 million contract with Axon Enterprise spanning the next 10 years.

City officials said the company’s software is compatible with the department’s existing technology. Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen abstained from the vote.

According to Baltimore Police spokesperson Lidney Eldridge, the new Tasers would replace older devices that have become worn out.

The updated body cameras would also include artificial intelligence features designed to help officers, detectives, supervisors and reviewers with translating, transcribing, summarizing and searching video footage.

The agreement includes a two-year trial period allowing officers to test the AI capabilities before the department decides whether to fully implement the technology. During that time, police and city leaders plan to develop policies and procedures governing the use of AI and evaluate the system before any department-wide rollout.

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