Listen Live
Close
Persia's Picks

Southwest Planes Clip Wings During Pushback at BWI Airport

Published on May 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Southwest Airlines Grounded Flights
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Passengers on two Southwest Airlines flights had to switch planes earlier this week after the aircraft made contact while departing from the gates at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

According to the FAA and Southwest Airlines, Flight 1048 bound for Connecticut and Flight 562 headed to Houston clipped each other during pushback operations, causing minor damage to the planes’ wingtips.

Southwest confirmed both aircraft were taken out of service following the incident. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

The airline said an internal review is currently underway and emphasized that safety remains its highest priority for customers and employees.

The FAA is also investigating the incident.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore cityscape at sunset.
22 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Here Are the Most Affordable Suburbs In The Baltimore Area

Comment
26 Items
Food & Drink  |  D.L. Chandler

CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Cinco De Mayo Drinks Roundup

Comment
Baltimore City Hall Maryland Flowers USA
24 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Stepping Into Her Own Lane! North West Celebrates Debut EP ‘N0rth4evr’ With Ye & Kim Kardashian At Pop-Up

Comment
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close