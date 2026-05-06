Moroccan Reacts To Nick Cannon Letting Him Date But Not Twin Sister Monroe, Social Media Slams Unserious Seed-Spreader's Double Standard

Nick Cannon’s son Moroccan entered the chat after social media slammed the hypocritical host for “encouraging” the 15-year-old to date, but not his twin sister, Monroe.

Source: John Nacion / Getty

As BOSSIP previously reported, Nick admitted the dating double standard in a recent interview and sparked some serious side-eye across the internet. He shared some suspect parenting insights on the TMZ Podcast about how he’s handling his eldest children with ex-wife Mariah Carey reaching this new milestone.

Nick began by acknowledging how often his opinions get him dragged online, like when he conflated Democrats with the KKK and cosigned Muva MAGA Amber Rose’s love of Donald Trump. Even Uncle Luke Campbell chimed in to check him for spreading misinformation and ignoring the impact of his fave’s policies on the fans who support him. It’s no surprise Nick had more conservative comments in the chamber.

Watch full video on TMZ

“First of all, it’s absolutely a double standard,” he said. “And I know I get in trouble a lot ‘cause I say things with my chest. But there is a difference when parenting a son and then when parenting a daughter. I am more protective of my daughter because there [are] things out there that I have to protect my daughter from.”

“Like, as we know, there are a certain type of individuals that you want to keep your daughter away from,” he continued.

Individuals like a future ubiquitous baby daddy of 12 with nine different women? Maybe it takes one to know one. Many critics considered these claims “controlling” and “old-fashioned. Nick explained that his ultimate goal is to prepare his teen daughter for the future freedom to date and ease her into it, with a little help with from Moroccan.

“We made a deal. If she can explain to me what’s going to happen on these dates, then she can go,” he said. “‘Your twin brother can go with you.’ That’s what I do. But you ain’t going one-on-one with no little bastard anywhere. Hopefully, we’re having these open conversations. My daughter tells me any and everything, and even though I’m apprehensive, like, if you can explain it to [me] … I want you to have all the questions answered or whatever, and you make the best decision possible.”

The Masked Singer mogul made it seem like “one band, one sound” between father and son, but that might not be the case, according to Moroccan. The Shade Room reports the streamer clapped back in the comments on a post about Nick. “Ay bruh,” he responded with a sobbing emoji.

Welp, it sounds like Nick is still a traditional parent when it comes to the classic role of embarrassing your kids in public.

It didn’t take long for the Wild ‘N Out creator to get dragged for seemingly sheltering his daughter and possibly not being strict enough with his son or his own love life. Many wondered why Nick isn’t equally scared for Moroccan and how he’s calling so many shots when Mariah has full custody.

The twins just celebrated their birthday at Six Flags with Nick a few days ago, on April 30. The high school years are a big change for the whole family, whether the Daily Cannon host is anxious about it or not.

Proud mom Mariah went all out for her celebrity seeds with an epic birthday party, custom t-shirts, and fireworks. Now, that’s how you celebrate with a bang!

The Emancipation of Mimi star hasn’t publicly reacted to Nick’s dating double standards, but good luck telling this diva what to do!

Moroccan Reacts To Nick Cannon Letting Him Date But Not Twin Sister Monroe, Social Media Slams Unserious Seed-Spreader's Double Standard was originally published on bossip.com