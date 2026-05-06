Baltimore City Schools Approves $1.95 Billion Budget For Fiscal Year 2027

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The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners on Tuesday approved Baltimore City Schools’ $1.95 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2027, advancing a spending plan focused on academic growth, student support services, and long-term school improvement.

The proposed budget will now move to the Baltimore City Council for review.

According to school officials, the investment is designed to maximize impact, accelerate progress, and support sustainable improvements across the district.

The budget centers around four key priorities: expanding high-performing schools, strengthening school portfolio strategies, supporting students with diverse learning needs, and improving school climate and student well-being.

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Under the “More High-Performing Schools” category, Baltimore City Schools plans to invest $7 million into 25 Focus Forward Improvement Community schools to fund literacy and math coaching, tutoring, intervention programs, and professional development for educators. The district is also allocating $33 million for literacy and math coaches, $5.4 million for summer learning programs, and $2.68 million for high-quality mathematics instructional materials.

The budget also includes investments in school portfolio strategies, including $17.4 million for community school coordinators and lead agency costs, $7.7 million for Judy Centers, $19.7 million for vocational and career technology educators, and $2.9 million for the district’s Re-Engagement Center.

To support students with diverse learning needs, the district plans to dedicate $4.45 million toward multilingual learner services, including interpreters and school success liaisons. Another $5.2 million is earmarked for Extended School Year services for students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), along with $1.2 million for credit recovery programs.

The budget also prioritizes student well-being, including $41.4 million for fine arts teachers and additional school spending, $24.3 million for counselors and post-secondary advisors, $50.4 million for social workers and psychologists, and $6.6 million for athletic trainers, coaching stipends, and centrally coordinated athletics costs.