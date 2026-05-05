Why Does Donald Trump Keep Beefing With The Pope? It’s His Job

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There are petty beefs, there are political rivalries, and then there is whatever ongoing spiritual-cable-news fever dream that keeps erupting between Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV. At this point, it feels less like a disagreement and more like a reality show nobody asked for: Real Housewives of Faiths: Vatican City vs. Mar-a-Lago.

Most recently, the president of people who put big wheels on little trucks accused Pope Leo of “endangering a lot of Catholics” because “he thinks it’s fine for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

During a recent appearance on The Hugh Hewitt Show, Trump said the Pope “would rather talk about the fact that it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon, and I don’t think that’s very good.” He added, “I think he’s endangering a lot of Catholics and a lot of people.”

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Meanwhile, the Pope has never said that it’s fine for Iran to have a nuclear weapon, but that’s what the Trump administration does; they create the claim and then frame anyone who disagrees as being on the extreme end of it. In reality, the Pope, like many Americans, is not a fan of the war in Iran. He’s also called for a ceasefire because that’s what a religious leader is supposed to do, and Trump is the exact opposite of the Pope.

Trump is the Antichrist. This isn’t a theological conclusion; think of it as a branding exercise. If the man can slap his name in tacky gold lettering on everything from steaks to buildings, then critics are allowed to workshop labels too. “Antichrist” has a certain flair to it. It pops. It trends. It practically comes with its own merch line.

So why does Trump keep getting into fights with the Pope? Well, that’s what the Antichrist does. On paper, this should be a match made in heaven, or at least a well-appointed donor brunch. Both command global audiences. Both understand symbolism. Both have followers who take their words seriously. And yet, every so often, Trump lobs a rhetorical Molotov cocktail toward the Vatican, and the Pope responds like a disappointed grandfather who just discovered his grandson has been arguing with strangers online again.

Let’s rewind. Back in the early days of his papacy, Pope Leo XIV signaled his priorities: immigrants deserve dignity, the planet isn’t disposable, and hoarding wealth while people struggle isn’t exactly holy behavior. He didn’t name Trump directly, but the subtext was doing jumping jacks. And if there’s one thing Trump reacts to like a personal insult, it’s subtext.

The dynamic hasn’t been a shouting match—more like a slow ideological side-eye. Leo XIV speaks in calm pastoral language about human dignity and shared responsibility, while Trump hears it as a critique of his entire worldview. Not one star. Would not recommend.

Take immigration. Leo XIV frames migration as a moral test of societies. Trump treats it like a security and enforcement issue. Where the Pope talks about welcoming, Trump talks about control. Where one sees human beings, the other sees border policy.

On economic justice, Leo XIV has warned about the dangers of inequality and unchecked wealth. Trump’s philosophy leans more toward markets sorting things out on their own, preferably in his favor. So when the Pope talks about moral obligations of wealth, it lands in Trump-world like an unsolicited audit.

Climate change sits in the background of all of this. The Pope treats environmental stewardship as a shared responsibility. Trump tends to treat it as either exaggerated or inconvenient, something other people can handle while he focuses elsewhere.

So no, it’s not a traditional feud. There are no direct insults traded back and forth, no public shouting matches. But there is tension: philosophical, political, and increasingly cultural. One side talks about responsibility and moral duty; the other talks about strength, borders, and winning. It’s less a beef and more an ideological staring contest.

So why keep poking at the Pope? Because politically, it works. And that’s what Antichrists do. Trump thrives on conflict with authority figures, especially global moral ones. It reinforces his image as an outsider challenging powerful institutions. Every disagreement becomes proof of persecution in his narrative, every critique another example of a system supposedly stacked against him.

There’s also audience alignment. Many of Trump’s supporters are skeptical of global religious and political institutions. Framing disagreement with the Pope as just another elite conflict plays well in that space.

Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV doesn’t escalate. His critiques are broad, principle-based, and rarely personal. It’s less “Trump is wrong” and more “this is what our values suggest.” A centuries-old institution equivalent of a carefully worded post that never actually names the person it’s about.

And yet the dynamic persists: Trump throws a jab, the Pope reasserts a principle, and the rest of the world watches a Queens-born real estate mogul collide rhetorically with a Jesuit-trained moral authority. It’s absurd, but also revealing.

Because underneath the spectacle is a deeper question about leadership: is it about dominance and winning, or about humility and responsibility? Trump and Pope Leo XIV end up standing as symbols of those competing ideas, whether they asked for it or not.

So the next time Trump takes a swing at the Pope, or the Pope responds in his measured way, remember: it’s not just a feud. It’s a clash of philosophies playing out in public, filtered through headlines, and delivered like a show that never quite stops airing.

And if the Antichrist label still feels dramatic, well, so is everything else about the conversation. But if there’s one thing Trump understands better than theology, it’s branding.

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Why Does Donald Trump Keep Beefing With The Pope? It’s His Job was originally published on newsone.com