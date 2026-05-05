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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Met Gala Buzz, Diggs Trial & T.I. Album

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Met Gala Buzz, Diggs Trial & T.I. Album

The Met Gala takes over NYC, Stefon Diggs’ assault trial begins, and T.I. announces his upcoming “Kill the King” album celebration.

Published on May 5, 2026
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All eyes are on the annual Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where fashion’s biggest night is expected to deliver unforgettable looks and major moments. Organized by Anna Wintour, the event raised a record-breaking $31 million last year—and expectations are high to top it. With Beyoncé serving as a co-chair, anticipation is already through the roof as fans wait to see who will dominate the carpet.

Meanwhile, over in the courtroom, Stefon Diggs is facing trial tied to a 2025 alleged assault involving his former chef. She has already taken the stand, describing their relationship and detailing claims that he struck and attempted to choke her. Diggs has denied all allegations, and the trial is expected to include multiple witnesses as it unfolds over the coming days.

Switching gears to music, T.I. is celebrating a major milestone. The rapper announced his upcoming “Kill the King”album, set to drop May 13, alongside a celebration marking 20 years of both his King album and the film ATL. Fans are already buzzing about what this next era will bring.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Met Gala Buzz, Diggs Trial & T.I. Album was originally published on kysdc.com

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