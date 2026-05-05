Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Big30 & Pooh Shiesty’s Father Plead Not Guilty In Gucci Mane Case

Big30 & Pooh Shiesty’s Father Plead Not Guilty In Gucci Mane Case

Big30 & Pooh Shiesty’s father have pleaded not guilty in the alleged robbery and kidnapping case involving Gucci Mane.

Published on May 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 9, 2024
Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Big30 & Pooh Shiesty’s father have pleaded not guilty in the alleged robbery and kidnapping case involving Gucci Mane.

Both men deny having any involvement in the incident and remain in custody without bond. Williams Sr. recently claimed his trip to Texas was simply to check on his child, who he says was sick at the time. Prosecutors, however, continue to argue that multiple individuals played roles in coordinating the alleged incident.

One key point raised in court was that Williams Sr. allegedly booked the studio session where Guwop was reportedly robbed and kidnapped. He pushed back on that claim, saying he routinely handles studio bookings and that prosecutors have not presented evidence tying that action to any crime. 

Back in April, Pooh Shiesty’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, withdrew from the case, stepping down from representing the Memphis rapper as the legal battle continues.

Big30 and Williams Sr. are among nine individuals accused in connection to the January 10 incident in Dallas. Authorities allege the 1017 Records CEO was forced to sign Pooh Shiesty out of his contract and robbed of jewelry during the encounter.

If convicted, all nine defendants could face life in prison, according to court documents.

This story is still developing. 

SEE ALSO

Big30 & Pooh Shiesty’s Father Plead Not Guilty In Gucci Mane Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore City Hall Maryland Flowers USA
24 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

Comment
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

Comment
Aerial shot of hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
2 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Housing Authority Launching New Waiting List System With Location Choices

Comment
Sorry we are closed sign hanging on door with green bokeh background, business closure concept
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Staple Shareef’s Grill Closing After 16 Years

Comment
26 Items
Food & Drink  |  D.L. Chandler

CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Cinco De Mayo Drinks Roundup

Comment
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close