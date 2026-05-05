The Family Reunion Is Taking Baltimore Dance Global One Video At A Time

Source: Rap Attack / Rap Attack

Baltimore’s The Family Reunion is turning viral moments into a cultural movement, all while staying deeply connected to the city that built them.

During a recent appearance on Rap Attack with AJ Showtime & DJ Twisted members of the group opened up about how their journey began, not as a single unit, but as individuals and smaller crews who had long respected each other’s work. Over time, their paths crossed through content creation and performances around M&T Bank Stadium, where the chemistry became undeniable.

With many members bringing 10 to 15 years of dance experience, The Family Reunion blends skill, history, and personal connection. From childhood friendships to family ties, their bond extends far beyond dance.

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The group’s signature Baltimore club style has taken off across social media, especially through viral videos set to classic tracks like “Encore.” What was once considered underground is now being recognized worldwide, with fans from countries like India and Russia tapping into the movement.

Despite the attention, the group remains focused on giving flowers to the culture, the music, and the producers behind it, all while putting Baltimore on the map.

Beyond viral success, The Family Reunion sees themselves as ambassadors for their city. Whether performing, collaborating with brands, or competing in major events, their goal is to shift the narrative around Baltimore by highlighting creativity and community.

With eyes on bigger stages, including dreams of performing at Baltimore Ravens games, the group shows no signs of slowing down.