'We Ain't Killers!' Watch Two New Clips From 'Is God Is' Ahead Of Its Release

Source: Courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios

A bold new story steps into the spotlight, showcasing cinematic intensity with a side of raw emotion. Two new clips from Is God Is have officially dropped, offering audiences an early look at what is shaping up to be one of the most gripping releases this year. Check it out inside.

Directed by Aleshea Harris, the film marks her directorial debut and brings her award-winning stage play to the big screen. Is God Is follows two sisters as they embark on a revenge-fueled journey tied to a deeply complicated family history. It is layered, emotional, and unafraid to push boundaries.

This first clip sets the tone immediately. There is tension in the air, with dialogue that feels both poetic and heavy. You can sense that every word carries history, and every silence says just as much. The storytelling leans into a stylized approach that blends theatrical roots with cinematic edge, giving viewers something that feels fresh and intentional.

Check out the scene “Ready to See God” below:

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The second clip turns up the intensity. The stakes become clearer as the sisters’ mission unfolds, hinting at the emotional and physical challenges ahead. The sisters go back and forth plotting their revenge.

“We Ain’t Killers”

The cast alone is enough to have people locked in. Kara Young and Mallori Johnson lead the story, bringing depth to the sister dynamic at the heart of the film. They are joined by heavy hitters including Janelle Monáe, Erika Alexander, Vivica A. Fox, and Sterling K. Brown, creating a lineup that blends experience with bold, dynamic performances.

The film also has a strong creative team behind it, with producers like Tessa Thompson and Janicza Bravo helping to bring Harris’ vision to life.

Set to hit theaters on May 15, Is God Is is already building anticipation for its unique storytelling and fearless approach to themes of family, trauma, and justice. If these first looks are any indication, audiences should be ready for a film that not only entertains but also challenges and lingers long after the credits roll.

This doesn’t feel like your typical revenge story. It is something deeper, and it is coming in strong.

RELATED: ‘Is God Is’ Trailer Drops & These Sisters Want All The Smoke

'We Ain't Killers!' Watch Two New Clips From 'Is God Is' Ahead Of Its Release was originally published on globalgrind.com