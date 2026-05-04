Go, Granny! Karrueche & Deion Sanders Send Internet Into Heart-Eye Hysterics With Sweet Smooching Video

Source: Jason Miller/Gilbert Flores

The internet may not have predicted it, but Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders have quietly emerged as one of 2026’s most buzzed-about Prime pairings.

The two have kept things relatively low-key, but their steady stream of sweet moments has not gone unnoticed. Their latest beachside outing, in particular, had social media taking notice, with fans embracing the cute chemistry between “Lil Grandma” and Coach Prime.

As The Shade Room reported, a video recently surfaced showing Karrueche and Deion living their best beachside life. There’s footage of Karrueche, 37, in the water with a friend while Deion, 58, chilled in the sand. As Karrueche tried to make her way back to him, heavy waves started rolling in, but that did not stop her from getting back to her King. Deion made sure she was safely back on land by grabbing her hand. Once she finally reached him, they shared several smooches with Deion pulling her in closer for more.

The comments section erupted immediately. Instagram user @therealcourtneybee shared her love in the comments.

“My girl is happy honey 😍😍😍 love to see it ❤️.”

Another Instagram user @1of1_llbigmatt wrote, “When a OG love you 😍😍😍😍 it hit different ❤️.” The comments kept flooding in with another saying, “She loves that man. I can tell by the kisses 🥰.” And lastly, @rayviii wrote, “I think I need me some unc love ❤️.”

Check out the lovers beachside:

But the beach kisses are not even the only reason Deion and Karrueche have been all over our timelines this week. A hilarious video surfaced of Deion calling out his woman in front of the whole family. As US Weekly reported, Deion asked Karrueche and his daughter, Deiondra, a question regarding his Nike privileges.

“How do you feel when somebody abuses the privilege of Nike? How do you feel when somebody just abuses it?”

He then looked directly at Karrueche and kept going.

“Another person, they just take advantage,” Deion continued, conspicuously looking at his girlfriend. “Like the other day, I just happened to find two boxes in my office… I don’t know where it came from.”

Karrueche was not about to go down without a loving fight.

“He likes when I wear cute outfits so I gotta keep up,” she said. “I always get stuff for everybody, for Lauren, your mom, your sister.”

And Deion’s response? “Her game is second to none,” he said in what can only be described as the most loving backhanded compliment we have ever witnessed.

For context, Deion’s history with Nike dates back to 1992, when he signed his first contract with the brand as a player for both the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves. In 2023, he was essentially forced into a reunion with the brand when he took the head coaching job at Colorado — a Nike-sponsored school. So yes, there are boxes available, and apparently, Karrueche has located them.

The X post of the video went viral almost immediately, with people calling it the most relatable couple moment they had seen in a long time.

Watch the viral video below:

What do YOU think about Coach Prime and Karrueche’s coupledom?

RELATED: Fans React To Karrueche Tran’s ‘Lil Grandma’ Title During Cozy Day With Deion Sanders

Go, Granny! Karrueche & Deion Sanders Send Internet Into Heart-Eye Hysterics With Sweet Smooching Video was originally published on bossip.com