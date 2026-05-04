The Global Gaming League once again collided celebrity culture and competitive play for a culture-meets-controller crossover, this time with Howie Mandel and Ne-Yo.

Source: Global Gaming League / (GGL)

The league’s SZN ZERO Championship Gaming Match transformed WePlay Studios into a high-energy venue on April 9, bringing together esports, live music, and celebrity competition.

Source: Global Gaming League / (GGL)

Mandel’s “Howie Do It Team” squared off against Ne-Yo’s “GNTLMNS Gaming” team in a fast-paced, winner-takes-all faceoff for a $50,000 cash prize courtesy of Atlas Earth.

Source: Global Gaming League / (GGL)

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Presented alongside iHeartMedia, the crowd pulled up in full force, from fans to familiar faces, signaling the league’s mission to make gaming a mainstream mainstay.

Source: Global Gaming League / (GGL)

On Instagram, the league announced that $40,000 would be given to Ne-Yo’s team while Mandel’s team would take home $10K as no winner was declared, making way for a rematch.

Before the battles began, the pre-show included performances from Dom Innarella, West Phal, IAMJMARS, HOPP, Bella Renee, and Murkemz, with hosting from Terrence Green. A press release reports that Kardinal Offishall was also the halftime performer.

As previously reported, Ne-Yo’s team previously faced off with T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Grizzlies, and the GNTLMN gamer told BOSSIP that gaming is a great unifier.

“Everybody games…there’s no age barrier, no language barrier, no color barrier.” Source: Global Gaming League / (GGL)

That spirit carried into the SZN ZERO showdown, which was streamed on YouTube on April 24.

Source: Global Gaming League / (GGL)

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Controller Clash: Ne-Yo & Howie Mandel Go Head-To-Head In 2026 Global Gaming League SZN ZERO Championship was originally published on bossip.com