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DMV LOCAL RECAP: New Car Surveillance Law Raises Concerns

A new law could require driver monitoring systems in cars by 2027, raising major privacy concerns about surveillance and how much data automakers collect.

Published on May 4, 2026
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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

A new federal mandate could soon change the way Americans drive—and how much of that drive is being watched. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, automakers are required to develop advanced driver monitoring systems designed to detect impaired driving.

The law gave manufacturers several years to create this technology, with a potential rollout expected as early as 2027. The goal is to improve road safety by identifying signs of drowsy, distracted, or impaired drivers before accidents happen. However, there’s just one issue—automakers say the technology may not be ready in time.

Beyond the production delays, the bigger conversation is already happening among drivers: privacy. These monitoring systems could track behavior behind the wheel, raising concerns about how much personal data is being collected, stored, and potentially shared.

For many, it feels like another step toward a “Big Brother” reality, where everyday actions are increasingly monitored. From smartphones to smart home devices and now vehicles, data collection has become part of daily life—but not everyone is comfortable with it expanding into their cars.

The debate also highlights a broader shift in how consumers interact with technology. Much like streaming services replacing physical media, ownership and control are evolving. Drivers may soon find themselves in vehicles that not only assist them—but also observe them.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: New Car Surveillance Law Raises Concerns was originally published on kysdc.com

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