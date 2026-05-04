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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: 50 Cent Lawsuit, Kanye, North West Music

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: 50 Cent Lawsuit, Kanye, North West Music

50 Cent sued in a lawsuit by a former exec, Kanye West builds a stadium overseas, North West drops her debut EP, and new music floods the timeline.

Published on May 4, 2026
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50 Cent is making headlines after being sued in a lawsuit by former executive Monique Mayers. The federal case, filed in Georgia, accuses the mogul of retaliation, harassment, and intimidation after she allegedly refused to participate in illegal activity. According to the complaint, Mayers claims she was wrongfully terminated in 2019 and later faced ongoing pressure tied to his business dealings. The allegations paint a tense picture of workplace dynamics—claims that 50 Cent has yet to publicly address in detail.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is making global moves, reportedly building a massive 60,000-seat stadium in Albania as he navigates restrictions in parts of Europe. The bold move signals he’s creating his own lane—literally—when it comes to touring.

Back home, the next generation is stepping up. North West has officially entered the music scene, dropping her debut EP North Forever. The project blends punk, rap, and experimental sounds, marking an early but ambitious start for the 12-year-old.

And the music doesn’t stop there. Chris Brown continues his rollout ahead of Brown, while Bryson Tiller and others are adding fresh tracks to the week’s playlist.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: 50 Cent Lawsuit, Kanye, North West Music was originally published on kysdc.com

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