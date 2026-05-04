LeBron James Advances to Round 2 at 41 Defying Father Time

LeBron James just added another chapter to his legendary career, pushing into the second round of the playoffs at 41 and once again proving Father Time is still taking losses. The future Hall of Famer continues to perform at a high level when it matters most, leading with experience, control, and timely scoring that keeps his team locked in. While younger stars continue to rise, LeBron is still right there in the mix, showing that his impact goes far beyond numbers. Every playoff run at this stage of his career feels different, but the result is the same, he is still winning. As the postseason continues, the conversation stays the same too, how long can he keep this going, and who is really ready to stop him.

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