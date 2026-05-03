Teyana Taylor Keeps It Real After Telepromoter Glitch At Billboard Women In Music 2026

Teyana Taylor had herself a night at Billboard Women in Music 2026 and it came with glam, a little chaos, and a whole lot of heart.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The Harlem multihyphenate was honored with the Visionary Award at the annual event, which celebrates women who are shaping the music industry and inspiring the next generation to step up and take up space. And if anyone fits that description, it is definitely Auntie Tey.

She hit the stage to accept her award looking like a golden dream in a flowing champagne satin gown paired with Chanel, ready to deliver one of her signature speeches. If you know Teyana, then you know she does not just talk, she connects. So when things went left, it was a moment.

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Right as she began, she paused and asked, “Can I get the teleprompter?” keeping it real in a way only she can. Then she hit the crowd with, “Y’all know I be having good speeches and shit. I wanna read my little speech.” The audience laughed, but the issue was very real. After a short wait, she was informed the teleprompter was not working at all. And just like that, she exited stage left.

We’ve seen some artists try to wing it or power through however, Teyana takes pride in her words and what she shares with her supporters and loved ones. So skipping through a well thought out acceptance speech was not her on her bingo card for that night.

But because she’s Teyana Taylor, she came back and this time, she switched it up and hit the stage in sweats. Merely proving once again she can do glam and cozy without missing a beat. When she finally delivered her speech, it landed.

“This year marks 20 years in music for me. 20 years of showing up, thank you. 20 years of showing up, even when it hurt, like now. 20 years of growing, evolving, falling, and finding my way back to myself. 20 years of holding on to a dream, even in the moments it felt like it was slipping through my fingers.”

She continued with a message that felt personal and spiritual all at once. “There were so many moments in my life where I didn’t understand, even like the one now. But I now see He was also working, even when I couldn’t.”

Billboard later addressed the moment, sharing an apology on Instagram.

“During Billboard Women in Music an issue with the teleprompter prevented Teyana Taylor from giving her speech during her special moment. We apologize to Teyana Taylor for the uncomfortable error and are grateful that she agreed to graciously return to the stage, delivering an incredible speech as this year’s Visionary Award recipient.”

Earlier in the night, she was already winning hearts. On the red carpet, instead of rushing past press due to time constraints, she made it a point to hug every journalist in sight. “If I ain’t gone do nothing else, AuntTEY gone GIVEEEEE a hug!! lol,” she told them, and she meant it.

In another sweet red carpet moment, despite Teyana’s dazzling and delicate corset dress, she didn’t hesitate to get mom Nikki Taylor’s train right on the red carpet. It clearly runs in the family because her baby girl Rue was just as dedicated when the One Battle After Another star attended the Actor Awards. She got it from her mama!

It was a true family affair with Tayana’s dad Boe Darden proudly posing beside his Oscar-nominated offspring. We love to see it!

Teyana also blessed the stage that night with a performance of “Bed of Roses” featuring Wale from her latest album Escape Room.

Teyana Taylor Keeps It Real After Telepromoter Glitch At Billboard Women In Music 2026 was originally published on bossip.com