Baltimore’s Own Theo Bossed Up Talks Comedy Grind, City Roots, And Big Dreams

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One

Baltimore comedian Theo Bossed Up is having a breakout moment, and he’s making sure his city feels every bit of it.

During a sit-down with Chey Parker on the 92Q Quicksilva Morning Show, the rising comic reflected on his journey, signature style, and what it meant to win our local comedy competition.

That delivery was on full display when Theo won the opportunity to open for the “We Them Ones” comedy tour in Baltimore. According to the comedian, the win meant more than just exposure; it validated his place among seasoned performers.

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“Honestly, I felt like I belonged,” he said. “It didn’t feel like a tryout. It felt like I was supposed to be there.”

For Theo, earning respect in Baltimore carries serious weight. He described the city as one of the toughest crowds in comedy, where every laugh has to be earned.

“Baltimore not just going to give you love,” he said. “Every joke, every laugh, you gotta earn it. But when you get it, it’s real.”

That authenticity is fueling his confidence as he looks ahead. Theo didn’t shy away from speaking his future into existence, naming comedy star Mike Epps as someone he hopes to tour with and envisioning Netflix specials down the line.

Still, he remains grounded in the moment. After beating out comedians with larger followings, Theo emphasized that his win came down to talent, not popularity.

“If it was about followers, I wouldn’t have won,” he said. “But off straight jokes, I did.”

With Baltimore behind him and momentum building, Theo Bossed Up is betting on himself, and so far, it’s paying off.