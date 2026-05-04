Chico Bean Talks DMV Love, Baltimore Culture, and Real-Life Truths With Chey Parker

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One

Baltimore’s comedy scene got a major boost when Chico Bean hit the stage for the “We Them Ones” comedy tour and before the laughs even started, he tapped in with Chey Parker from the Quicksilva Morning Show on 92Q.

Fresh off the stage, Chico Bean brought his signature humor and unfiltered perspective to the conversation, quickly turning a simple interview into a hilarious and relatable breakdown of culture, relationships, and life lessons.

During the interview, Chico, who is originally from Washington, D.C., spoke on the connection between D.C. and Baltimore, making it clear that despite the friendly rivalry, the two cities share more similarities than differences.

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“It’s basically D.C. with a different accent,” he joked. “We dress the same, move the same, it’s all love.”

He even poked fun at Baltimore’s distinct slang, saying newcomers might need a “Rosetta Stone” to fully understand the local dialect, but emphasized that the city’s energy and culture make it a place worth experiencing.

The conversation also touched on unity between the two cities, especially when traveling.

“When we out of town, Baltimore and D.C., we together,” Chico said, highlighting a shared identity that goes beyond geography.

Things took a deeper turn during a game of “Finish That Phrase,” where Chico dropped a mix of humor and honesty. From calling marriage “one of the most irrational decisions you can make,” to explaining that having kids requires sacrificing everything for their needs, his answers balanced comedy with real-life perspective.

His take on love stood out the most.

“Falling in love is confusing,” he said. “It’s like stubbing your toe with a thick sock on—it won’t hurt as bad, but it’s gonna hurt.”