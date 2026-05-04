Comedian Jayski Talks 20 Years in the Game, Life Lessons And Love At We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One

Baltimore was full of laughs as the We Them Ones Comedy Tour rolled through the city, and Chey Parker from 92Q’s Quicksilva Morning Show caught up with veteran comedian Jayski i moments after he stepped off stage.

Fresh off his set, Jayski described the experience as “amazing,” reflecting on a career that’s now approaching two decades. He shared that he didn’t step into comedy until age 31, but once he tried it, he knew it was his lane. “It’s the only thing I’m naturally good at without a whole lot of effort,” he said, noting his background as a storyteller helped shape his comedic style.

The Richmond, Virginia native also spoke on regional pride, joking about how people from Virginia are often misunderstood. He emphasized the difference between cities like Richmond and the broader DMV label, adding that people from his area take pride in being specific about where they’re from.

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When asked what Baltimore feels like to him, Jayski didn’t hesitate. He compared the city to Richmond, saying the similarities make him feel right at home. Still, he kept it real, advising first-time visitors to “be yourself, but be careful.”

Beyond the jokes, the conversation turned reflective. Jay Ski opened up about the realities of comedy today, especially when it comes to joke stealing in the social media era. While it used to cause tension, he now sees it differently. “I look at it as a badge of honor,” he explained.

He also shared personal insights on fatherhood, being a grandfather, and relationships, offering humor mixed with honesty about love, growth, and family dynamics.

As for what’s next, Jayski is staying busy. Between touring, new projects, and his comedy special available across platforms, he says he’s focused on continuing to grind.

Fans can keep up with him on social media as he continues to bring his storytelling and humor to stages across the country.